Pannebecker to Newsmax: 'Painful' to Watch Decline of US Auto Industry

It's been painful to watch the decline of the U.S. auto industry but "I'm glad to see [President] Donald Trump finally standing up and saying he's going to do something about it," Brian Pannebecker, the founder of Auto Workers for Trump, told Newsmax on Friday.

"It hurts. A lot of auto worker families are generational. Their dad worked at one of the auto companies. Their grandfather may have, they may have uncles like I did, that worked in the auto industry. My grandfather worked for Chrysler," Pannebecker told Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"And to see those plants close one after another and just sit idle and then fall into disrepair and collapse, they become abandoned buildings. It's like a war. It's like a war zone in Detroit. So, it's been really painful. I have been fighting for the auto industry for the past 15 or 18 years, and I'm glad to see Donald Trump finally standing up and saying he's going to do something about it."

Trump's 25% auto tariffs will cover more than $460 billion worth of imports of vehicles and auto parts imports annually, according to a Reuters analysis of tariff codes included in a federal register notice on Wednesday.

