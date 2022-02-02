Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Sending Troops to Ukraine Is 'Not the Right Gamble'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration is gambling the lives of U.S. service members by sending them to defend Ukraine.

Mast, an Army veteran, said on "Spicer & Co." that President Joe Biden authorized the decision to justify invoking Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the event of a Russian invasion.

"You're betting that you can put a couple thousand American service members in the way of that Russian military and be able to invoke Article 5: 'An attack on one is an attack on all.' That's the bet the Biden administration is making right now," he told hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"That is not the right game or gamble to make with the lives of U.S. service members. To me, that is not the right way to go about this whatsoever."

The Florida congressman added that the morale of American troops since the controversial U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has been "low."

"I talked to a lot of my friends that are still in uniform that tell me what they're experiencing, where instead of getting training to prepare for combat, they're getting training to prepare for wokeness," Mast said.

"That kind of thing absolutely hurts morale, and it hurts effectiveness," he continued.

Mast also said that leaked documents showed the Biden administration was pointing fingers at each other and "wouldn't take ownership" for the ensuing debacle.

"In the end, we know for a fact that they didn't actually have a plan that they were executing. The only thing they were trying to execute on was a political target," the congressman said. "The political target of having the withdraw on Sept. 11, not a national security strategic objective for the United States of America."

