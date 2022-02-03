Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Planned Russian False Flag Attack 'Strategy in Preparation for War'

Russia is inventing ways to "justify a potential attack on Ukraine" Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax Thursday during an appearance on "American Agenda."

The comments from the Florida congressman followed comments made by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby earlier in the day alleging that U.S. intelligence has found evidence Russia was plotting a "false flag" attack as a pretext to invade Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

Mast, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the planned false flag attack, which would have allegedly shown Ukrainian forces attacking Ukraine's Russian-speaking population, is "one part of what you're seeing in a rapidly escalating show of force by Russia."

"They're coming up with ways to justify a potential attack on the Ukraine, a potential invasion of the Ukraine," he added. "To include going out there and moving false stories, whether to trick the Ukrainian people, or trick the Russian people, or the globe, or anybody else. That's all part of their strategy in preparation for war."

Mast also criticized the image of President Joe Biden as a serious leader since the botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August of last year.

"You can't un-ring the bells that he rang already with Afghanistan and with so many other things," the congressman said. "The intelligence communities across the globe have assessed: OK, what does he do when the Taliban tells him to do something? What does he do when they say to get out of the embassy and other situations? So those assessments have already been made."

