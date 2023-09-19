×
Rep. Mast to Newsmax: House Needs to Go With Stopgap Bill

Tuesday, 19 September 2023 08:18 PM EDT

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Republicans are going to have to pass a continuing resolution in order to stave off a government shutdown.

Mast said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that a shutdown is "definitely possible."

But the best bet will be to buy time, Mast said.

"Right now, tonight there are negotiations for a continuing resolution that is very simple, very short but would attach something very important to it which is what's known as HR2 which is a very serious border security bill," Mast told Van Susteren. "That's the Choice 1 right now."

Mast said of the 12 appropriations bills that have to get passed by Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown, 10 are out of the committees while another two of them are not yet out of the committees.

"Just a couple of hours ago, the defense appropriations bill, it failed to pass the floor. It couldn't get the yes votes that it needed to even pass that," Mast said. "So it really shows you that in order to avoid a government shutdown, you're probably going to need at least the 30-day continuing resolution to continue funding the government at the current levels while those appropriations reach the appropriate negotiations."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson

