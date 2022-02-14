Rep. Mast to Newsmax: No Surprise Clinton Accused of Spying on Trump

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that "it's not news" Hillary Clinton's campaign spied on former President Donald Trump, but said "things change in November" if the GOP does well in the congressional midterms.

"To anybody that's been paying attention, it's not news that the Clinton campaign was going out there and engaging in nefarious activity to try to drum up some indictment on Donald Trump," Mast said during an appearance on Newsmax’s "The National Report."

"But the question has to be asked: Who knew about this? What did [Rep.] Adam Schiff know about this when he was going out there and leaking things out of the secret intelligence rooms to the media? What did the DNC know about this? What did the other political organizations know about everything going on?"

In a legal filing Friday, special counsel John Durham said that he discovered Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid a web firm to "infiltrate" servers at Trump Towers and the White House to try to link Trump to Russia, the New York Post reported.

Durham's expanding investigation is looking into the FBI's probe of Trump's alleged connections to the Kremlin.

"You have a case of the wolf was investigating how a wolf robbed the hen house, when you had [Reps.] Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., of the [House] Judiciary committee, and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of the [House] Intelligence committee, going out there investigating things like this," Mast said. "Absolutely wrong."

Both Democrat congressmen were heavily involved in the investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election and the former president’s first impeachment.

Should the GOP win a majority in the congressional midterms in November, Mast said that action will be taken.

"Rest assured, things change in November," he said. "You will see folks like Jim Jordan and others that are on the appropriate committees diving into this immediately."

Pivoting, Mast said that President Joe Biden has had a cascading effect on international affairs.

"Everything that you see playing out are Biden dominoes," he said. "No. 1, him being sworn into office; No. 2, the chaotic withdraw from Afghanistan; No. 3, Biden energy policies across the board."

Biden’s “weakness” on the international stage is contributing to Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, Mast said.

"What we see here is Russia, making the excuse that they want to push back against NATO, but we know that that's totally not true," he said. "They see weakness and they're executing on the weakness that they see."

