Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Democrats Promoting 'Peaceful Arson' in LA

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax that vocal Democrats in the U.S. are trying their best to clean up the image of destruction during the riots in Los Angeles and paint it as "peaceful arson."

Mast told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday that Democrats think Americans will believe what they're told over what they see. "And yet again, we find ourselves in a situation where, of course, the left wants to say, Don't believe what you see with your own eyes. Just believe what we tell you. Don't believe that you see something here. It's peaceful arson that you're witnessing right here."

He said Americans have heard the same storyline before. "It's not disruptful and violent arson. It's the peaceful kind of arson. Don't believe what you see," he described. And added, "Just believe what we tell you and then do what we tell you as well."

The Florida Republican said more Americans are coming to realize that immigration is not about being humane or kind, it's about security. "Make sure that you recognize there's not one person outside of our borders that has the right to come into the United States of America, but by one thing, proper invitation," Mast said.

The congressman said too many people still don't understand the basics about being secure. "If you do not have a proper invitation to come within the United States of America, then it doesn't matter the circumstance you come from, you do not get to be here," he explained. "It has nothing to do with being humane to somebody else elsewhere."

The sooner all Americans understand the underpinnings of security and borders, he said, the sooner everyone will be more secure. "It's not about whether our southern border is humane or anything other than secure for the citizens of the United States of America," Mast said. "That is what that real thing called a border is all about."

Mast said with President Donald Trump in the White House, the picture is slowly changing for the better. "Thank God for what President Trump is doing with his actions on the southern border."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com