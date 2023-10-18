×
Tags: brian mast | israel | gaza | hamas

Rep. Brian Mast to Newsmax: Don't Send Aid to Gaza, West Bank

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 08:02 PM EDT

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the United States should not send humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank.

Appearing Wednesday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Mast explained that concerns over how the aid is used, including the funding of Hamas and other terrorist groups, should rule it out entirely.

"The only thing that could stop it from going into the hands of terrorists would be the common sense of not sending it at all," said Mast, a U.S. Army veteran.

"You even look at other countries, Germany being one of them, saying, Hey, we need to take a look at anything going to the U.N. that says it's going to help West Bank or Gaza Strip or you-name-it."

President Joe Biden pledged earlier in the day, while speaking with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv, that he would seek billions in aid for Israel and $100 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

However, he warned that if Hamas attempted to usurp the aid, it would "stop the international community from being able to provide" assistance.

"Let's say there's 2.5 million people in the Gaza Strip. If even 1% of them are Hamas terrorists — we know the rest are sympathizers — but if even 1% are designated Hamas, that's 25,000. If 20% are, that's 250,000," Mast said. "That math is just simply that, yes, it's going to these terrorists."

Biden's trip came in anticipation of Israel's planned ground invasion of Gaza, a retaliation for the Hamas incursion into the country on Oct. 7 that resulted in a massacre of hundreds of civilians.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 18 October 2023 08:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

