Rep. Mast to Newsmax: 'I Want To See More Cuts'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax he's ready to support big spending cuts in Washington.

Mast told "National Report" on Wednesday he'd like to see the Senate substantially increase spending cuts over what is being sent from the House.

"I want to see more cuts," he said. "I hope that the Senate, in total, finds $2 trillion in cuts out there."

Mast said he knows, however, that is a tall order.

"I have my doubts as to whether they can get 51 people in the Senate to agree to $2 trillion in cuts, but I hope that they do it."

The Florida Republican helped structure a $9.4 billion package of rescission cuts that was sent to the Senate, primarily covering foreign affairs spending. Much of that, he said, would be trimmed from LGBTQ programs in countries around the globe.

He said every dollar that can be cut from federal spending should happen under the umbrella of "should the American people have to borrow a dollar to do it?"

Cuts recommended under rescission, he said, are making permanent many of the cuts imposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"You're not going to find, for me, an amount of cuts that are too great, because remember, in the end, all of the spending comes out of the pocket of the American people," he said.

