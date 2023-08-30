Rep. Mast to Newsmax: FEMA Funding Is Being Drawn Down

Florida Congressman Brian Mast joined "Newsline" Wednesday to talk about Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall this morning as a Category 3 storm, and Gov. DeSantis' response.

During a briefing at the White House, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said it's still too early to assess the damage caused by the storm, but also that Idalia is the strongest hurricane to have hit the Big Bend area (where the peninsula merges with the Panhandle) of Florida in 100 years.

"Floridians prepare well for hurricanes, though they might hit areas that had not been hit in a long time by a hurricane. The National Guards are prepared. Our energy companies are prepared. Our food-service distribution companies are prepared. Those that are going to transport fuel are prepared. So this is something that Florida has seen."

Rep. Mast told Newsmax that Gov. DeSantis has responded well to Hurricane Idalia and other disasters that have hit Florida in recent years.

"It should be a boost to him."

The Congressman added that he supports former President Donald Trump in 2024. "I think he's going to be a great president again in the future."

Rep. Mast said FEMA funding is "being drawn down by what happened in Hawaii and what's happened before. The real problem that I see happening with this in Washington, D.C., is if there's supplemental funding that is standalone related to the hurricane or the wildfire, I think that will have no problem moving. If there's an attempt to tie this to funding for Ukraine, there's going to be very real problems in Washington. We have about 30 days to get to the end of the federal government's fiscal year when all of the agencies have to be funded at that time, or there's a government shutdown, or what's known as some kind of continuing resolution. And that's important to note."

