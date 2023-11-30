Rep. Brian Mast to Newsmax: 'Soft Antisemitism' in US Foreign Policy

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., expressed concern about what he sees as a softening of tone in U.S. foreign policy, particularly regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

"Yeah, you said 'softening of tone.' I think it's the right way to put it. It's like a soft antisemitism," Mast said on "Eric Bolling the Balance."

"They're looking for a way to go out there. Well, you know, we know that there's something wrong that happened here. But we don't want to overtly say that the Palestinians were wrong, that they're supporting a Hamas government that, you know, if they're over there supporting the people in black hoods and green headbands, that they're supporting terrorists," he said.

"We don't want to say that outright. We have to find a soft way to still try to appease the terrorist supporters, and that's exactly what they're doing with this."

Mast criticized the Biden administration, saying, "For them, for the administration, it is never national security objectives. It is always partisan political objectives. That's how they look at their policy. And if they can make it look like a national security objective aligns with their partisan political objectives, then they will do that all day long."

He pointed to members of "the Squad," suggesting a predictable shift toward increased antisemitism.

"You can look at all of the 'Squad' members and predictably know that they were going to be increasingly antisemitic," Mast said.

"And here's why you could predict that: because whatever the accusation is against Israel, they are going to pretend that that accusation against Israel is actually the crime that the Palestinians are out there doing. But they're going to more loudly and boisterously say that it's Israel doing that," he added.

"We all know it's actually Hamas or the Palestinians or Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade or Lions ... or some other terrorist group in the Gaza Strip that's doing that thing," he said. "But they're gonna accuse Israel of it. So the worse they do in Gaza, the more they're going to accuse Israel. That's the calculus for them."

