Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Israel Has US; Ukraine Has Europe

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that while there is "absolutely a need" to approve a foreign aid package for Israel, the European nations can take care of Ukraine.

Mast joined "Carl Higbie Frontline" to talk about the foreign aid package being bandied about in the House.

"I think when you look at some of the weapons systems for Israel, there is absolutely a need. The Iron Dome system, the amount of ordinance that they're using," Mast told Higbie. "We did transfer an additional Iron Dome battery to them previously. These batteries are being used because of the multiple fronts that are going on or potentially have the likelihood of going on north and south in Israel.

"But I would certainly juxtapose, easily, Israel to Ukraine and say this: Israel largely has, maybe not all 22 Arab states lining up against them, but certainly the vast majority of the 22 Arab states lining up against them," Mast said. "Juxtapose that to Europe and Ukraine. Ukraine has the support of European nations and those nations lining up behind them. I think they can support Ukraine. I think we can go out there and have a greater focus on Israel, if that's the way it's going to go."

In the aftermath of Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend, Mast does not see an end to tensions in the Middle East anytime soon.

"I think the war has more fronts left to tackle," Mast said. "But I would give this advice to Israel — keep doing what you're doing. I think they've been excellent at this: They haven't been overzealous with targeting. They look at a target, they assess that target for very specific reasons, they hit that target in a very — not to overuse this word — a very targeted way.

"Keep doing that, whether it's Iran, whether it's Gaza, whether it's Syria; keep executing in the way that you have, because you've been doing it in the right way. And nobody can say that you've gone too far because of that," Mast said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com