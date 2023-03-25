State Rep. Brian Harrison to Newsmax: Let Texas Recall Its US Senators

Senators should be representing their states and be held accountable to them or face a recall vote from their state legislatures, according to Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Waxahachie, on Newsmax.

"We can't change the 17th Amendment just as one state, but what we can do as a state is start taking bold actions to let Texas stop prostrating ourselves in the altar of the almighty federal government," Harrison told Friday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And if we send a senator to Washington who's supposed to look out for our interests, in the event that they sell out – become beholden to D.C. special interests – a two-thirds vote of both chambers of the Texas Legislature could bring that senator back. And we could send somebody back to Washington, D.C., who [is] more faithfully representing the interests and the will of the people of Texas."

Harrison added to host Chris Salcedo that his Texas H.B. 5065 will help "keep the 10th Amendment at the forefront of their minds and their actions and make sure that our freedoms and our liberties are no longer continuing to be eroded by absolutely runaway federal government right now at the hands of the Biden administration."

Harrison, who served as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump, wants to change the structure of "two bodies" of governance of Texas.

"The senators originally under our Constitution were supposed to be sort of like ambassadors of the states to the federal government," Harrison told Salcedo. "Remember, the federal government was supposed to be a creation of, and responsible and beholden to, the sovereign states.

"But what the 17th Amendment has done is we effectively now have two houses of representatives, two bodies of people, that are directly elected. And what it has done, it has allowed an acceleration of federal expansion of power that these states never would have tolerated."

Harrison's bill might impact Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who 67% of Republican Party of Texas delegates had an unfavorable opinion of at last summer's GOP convention.

Texas Republicans are breaking from Cornyn's support to impose red-flag laws that would confiscate guns without due process. Cornyn was reportedly booed for his red-flag support, and the Republican Party of Texas Platform Committee passed a resolution condemning Cornyn's gun control support.

