×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian harrison | joe biden | texas | border | photo-op | cartels | crime

State Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Biden's Border Visit a 'Disgraceful Photo-op'

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 07:08 PM EST

Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, criticized President Joe Biden's visit to Texas, contending it was merely a "disgraceful photo-op" during an appearance on Newsmax on Thursday.

Harrison said Biden's agenda for Texas should include delivering an apology and a $10 billion reimbursement check to offset the state's expenses in its endeavors to fortify the southern border.

"Listen, [if] President Biden is coming to my state, the great state of Texas, carrying in hand an apology note, a $10 billion check to repay us for our efforts trying to secure the border, and then somehow a newfound commitment to doing what the Constitution and hundreds of pages of federal law require of him," then Harrison, who was chief of staff of the Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump, said he would be satisfied.

"That's to start securing the border the way President Trump was. And, quite frankly, he should just get back on Air Force One and go ... back to Washington, D.C., and spare my constituents and spare all the other Americans the indecency of this disgraceful photo-op."

Harrison continued his criticism on "America Agenda."

"[A]ll this is the equivalent of an arsonist coming to look at a forest fire that they set themselves," Harrison said.

"I'm so glad my former boss, President Trump, is coming here today, when it was my agency that put Title 42 in place that allowed him to secure the border and immediately deport illegals the second they came across."

Harrison claimed that under Trump, "90% of illegal aliens were being deported within two hours of crossing that border."

Accusing Biden of creating and enabling the border crisis, Harrison said, "So Joe Biden created the invasion. He aided and abetted this invasion, and anybody who believes that Joe Biden has any interest in securing the border is delusional.

"Joe Biden doesn't need another law. He's trying to gaslight America into somehow now saying that Republicans are the problem."

Highlighting existing immigration laws, Harrison claimed, "There's over 700 pages of immigration law on the books he's not enforcing."

Harrison also criticized Biden's administration for opposing state efforts to address illegal immigration.

"His Department of Justice got an injunction on a law that I helped pass down here to make it a state crime to illegally enter our country," Harrison stated.

Harrison accused Biden of prioritizing conflict with Texas over combating cartels and human smugglers "that his open border policies have created."

"Joe Biden is once again proving that he is more interested in fighting the state of Texas, where our brave men and women, our troopers, are standing on the line, doing the job that he won't, trying to secure that border," Harrison said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, criticized President Joe Biden's visit to Texas, contending it was merely a "disgraceful photo-op" during an appearance on Newsmax on Thursday.
brian harrison, joe biden, texas, border, photo-op, cartels, crime
506
2024-08-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 07:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved