State Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Biden's Border Visit a 'Disgraceful Photo-op'

Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, criticized President Joe Biden's visit to Texas, contending it was merely a "disgraceful photo-op" during an appearance on Newsmax on Thursday.

Harrison said Biden's agenda for Texas should include delivering an apology and a $10 billion reimbursement check to offset the state's expenses in its endeavors to fortify the southern border.

"Listen, [if] President Biden is coming to my state, the great state of Texas, carrying in hand an apology note, a $10 billion check to repay us for our efforts trying to secure the border, and then somehow a newfound commitment to doing what the Constitution and hundreds of pages of federal law require of him," then Harrison, who was chief of staff of the Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump, said he would be satisfied.

"That's to start securing the border the way President Trump was. And, quite frankly, he should just get back on Air Force One and go ... back to Washington, D.C., and spare my constituents and spare all the other Americans the indecency of this disgraceful photo-op."

Harrison continued his criticism on "America Agenda."

"[A]ll this is the equivalent of an arsonist coming to look at a forest fire that they set themselves," Harrison said.

"I'm so glad my former boss, President Trump, is coming here today, when it was my agency that put Title 42 in place that allowed him to secure the border and immediately deport illegals the second they came across."

Harrison claimed that under Trump, "90% of illegal aliens were being deported within two hours of crossing that border."

Accusing Biden of creating and enabling the border crisis, Harrison said, "So Joe Biden created the invasion. He aided and abetted this invasion, and anybody who believes that Joe Biden has any interest in securing the border is delusional.

"Joe Biden doesn't need another law. He's trying to gaslight America into somehow now saying that Republicans are the problem."

Highlighting existing immigration laws, Harrison claimed, "There's over 700 pages of immigration law on the books he's not enforcing."

Harrison also criticized Biden's administration for opposing state efforts to address illegal immigration.

"His Department of Justice got an injunction on a law that I helped pass down here to make it a state crime to illegally enter our country," Harrison stated.

Harrison accused Biden of prioritizing conflict with Texas over combating cartels and human smugglers "that his open border policies have created."

"Joe Biden is once again proving that he is more interested in fighting the state of Texas, where our brave men and women, our troopers, are standing on the line, doing the job that he won't, trying to secure that border," Harrison said.

