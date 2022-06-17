Texas Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: HHS Should Be Able to Define What a Woman Is

Texas Rep. Brian Harrison, who had served as chief of staff for Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump, tells Newsmax he has joined with 15 other state representatives to write a letter to the current HHS department to ask them to give an official definition for what constitutes a woman, in wake of the latest discussion and confusion on the matter.

The Texas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" Friday that he hasn't heard back yet, but he finds it a "sad state of affairs that we have to ask such a fundamental question" with President Joe Biden in office.

"A year or two ago, I don't even recall having discussions about this," he said. "It certainly wasn't a topic of discussion when I was the chief of staff at HHS."

The topic also came up while now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was going through her confirmation hearing, pointed out Harrison.

"There are so many programs, many of which the left has championed for years," said Harrison. "All this confusion that the woke left and the Biden administration is creating out of the ambiguity surrounding such basic and fundamental terms could have the unintended consequence of harming biological women."

Harrison insisted that he and his fellow Texas lawmakers are doing "everything we can to help protect women, and also we have so many joint programs that we administer in the state of Texas with HHS, designed to help women. If the term can't be defined, it's hard for us to know how to execute our mission."

Also on Friday, Harrison commented about the testy exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., after the senator asked Fauci whether he couldn't say he ever "received a royalty from any entity that [he] ever oversaw the distribution of money in research grants."

"My first thought, to be honest with you, is that Dr. Paul is showing the grave need for Congress to do its constitutionally mandated role of oversight of the executive branch agencies," said Harrison. "I don't know what explains my former colleague Dr. Fauci's reluctance to answer such a straightforward question, but I'm glad to see Dr. Paul and Congress exercising their responsibilities of oversight."

He also called vaccine mandates an "egregious abuse of power."

"They should be practicing what we were trying to do in the Trump administration, which is maximum transparency, and I think when you have these sort of dodges in questions like we just witnessed there in that hearing."

