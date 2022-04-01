Texas Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Science Isn't Being Followed on Boosters

President Joe Biden campaigned on following the science when it comes to COVID-19 but he isn't doing that when it comes to authorizing another booster shot, Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, who was the chief of staff for the Health and Human Services Department under former President Donald Trump, said Friday on Newsmax.

"The second booster that was just approved by the FDA is fascinating because they did it without any clinical trial data," the Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They did it without any peer-reviewed literature. They did it without any data showing efficacy that it reduced hospitalizations. Perhaps most surprisingly, they did it without even bothering to convene."

Meanwhile, the CDC, "ever since they took over from us at HHS" has "gone out of its way to deny science, especially to deny science when it comes to natural immunity," said Harrison. "We've seen them pursue these tyrannical vaccine mandates, giving absolutely no consideration to the fact that there are millions of Americans who may not need it because they potentially are stronger, have stronger protection because they've recovered from COVID."

Harrison agreed that Americans are "getting a little bit tired" of the focus on booster shots, including with Biden's televised vaccinations, but added that the "media hypocrisy and the double standard" are a bigger concern.

"Kamala Harris, when we were in office, said she would not approve a vaccine or would not take a vaccine herself if it was approved under Trump when we were actually following the more stringent criteria for approvals than this administration is following," said Harrison. "They're approving boosters left, right and center, but they're also going out of their way to ban safe, effective treatments for COVID."

Such treatments would have put the United States on a quicker path to "where we could coexist with this virus like we do so many other communicable diseases," he concluded.

