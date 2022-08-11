Texas Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Inflation Numbers No Reason to Celebrate

President Joe Biden and his administration "think the American people are stupid" with their comments about the economy and recession, but the numbers are no reason for celebration, Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, a former Health and Human Services chief of staff under ex-President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"I guess it shouldn't surprise me that an administration that cannot define a 'woman' also can't define a recession," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We're supposed to, I guess, celebrate the fact that last month inflation was higher than it's been in 40 years and this month, it's the highest it's been in 38 years."

Biden tweeted Wednesday that "July's 0% inflation and last week's booming jobs report underscore the kind of economy we're building — an economy that works for everyone," in response to reports that inflation dipped slightly in July over June, but Harrison asked if that is "worthy of a presidential tweet."

"I have a degree in economics," said Harrison, "I do not assume, expecting the president has to, but whatever child is writing these tweets might want to go take an economics course at the local community college. Not one Texan of the 200,000 I'm honored to represent — every time they go to put gas in their car, and they realize Hey, this is up 45% or home heating oil, which is up a staggering 75% from when this guy took office — is celebrating."

The administration's record on the economy, he added, is "one of complete disaster," but it still wants to take more through added taxes and spending.

"They've torn through almost $4 trillion just since Joe Biden took office and their solutions somehow is more taxing and more spending," said Harrison. "It's destroying the lives here in Texas, and Americans' savings and economic prosperity."

The congressman also discussed the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week and claims from the White House that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not know the rad was taking place.

"There's no way that the case involving a former president of the United States was not being handled and managed by the attorney general of the United States," he said. "It's just inconceivable to me, this is the type of tactics you see from tin-pot dictators and banana republic, Third-World style, you know, thuggery. This is not the United States of America."

