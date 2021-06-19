Brian Burch to Newsmax: Biden Could Be Reprimanded for Supporting Abortion

Brian Burch, the president of conservative group CatholicVote, on Friday said President Joe Biden would have to be "very careful" about where he goes to church after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops proceeded with a plan that could deny communion to public figures who support abortion rights.

Biden supports abortion, though a rebuke of the president and other Catholic politicians who do so is not assured – as the Vatican would have to approve any action on behalf of the bishops.

"Well, people have to understand because of the ecclesial nature of the church. It will still be up to individual bishops," Burch told Newsmax's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "What he will then have to do is be very careful about where he goes to the church."

The U.S. Catholic Bishops approved the drafting of a "teaching document" Friday.

As a result of the vote, the USCCB's doctrine committee will draft a statement on the meaning of Communion in the life of the church that will be submitted for consideration at a future meeting, probably an in-person gathering in November. To be formally adopted, the document would need support of two-thirds of the bishops.

"There was just a small number . . . 25%, of the bishops [who] opposed it," Burch said.

"Some of them may have thought that there needed to be more dialogue. Some of them might have thought of that had the err of being excessively political. But the good news is that 75 percent of the bishops affirmed the need for what they call eucharistic coherence; that catholics across America have been demanding and are thrilled by the fact that our bishops are finding leading on this critical question to clarify specifically the meaning of the eucharist."

