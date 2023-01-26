Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden WH Not Protecting US From Border 'Invasion'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, could only shake his head at recent claims from the Department of Homeland Security that the rate of illegal immigrants crossing the United States-Mexico border — at least from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela — has declined at a 97% clip.

"No, that is not happening, I'll tell you that," Babin told Newsmax Thursday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with host Lyndsay Keith.

"Texas should absolutely be reimbursed for its 'Operation: Lone Star' program," said Babin. "The governor [Republican Greg Abbott] and state government are stepping into the shoes left vacant by the Biden administration for simply ignoring their constitutional duties to protect us from invasion.

"If you don't think 4-5 million people [crossing the border] over two years is an 'invasion,' there's something wrong," lamented Babin, while noting the southern border recently posted an all-time high of migrant encounters in December.

Babin said the blame for border chaos lies squarely on the shoulders of President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"The border, under [the control] of Biden and Mayorkas, it's just a tremendous risk to our national security," said Babin, pointing to issues such as crime, terrorism, drugs (fentanyl), and the shaky U.S economy. "The sheer numbers of people coming here, it threatens to take our country down.

"And if you don't have control of your borders ... our country will come down; and that would be a terrible thing to lose our great, free nation," added Babin.

As for Mayorkas, Babin believes the DHS secretary should be removed from office. At the same time, he acknowledges the Democrat-controlled Senate would likely reject a formal impeachment.

"We know [Mayorkas] needs to resign," said Babin. "I really think the man needs to be removed from office through impeachment. He's a disgrace to his office. He's a disgrace to this country. He's put many lives in dangers — not just Texans, but all Americans — with his disastrous policies."

The only saving grace, from Babin's perspective: Congress can now "block" Mayorkas or Biden from making the border situation even worse.

