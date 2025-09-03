Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Space Command 'Looking for Good Things'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s decision to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters will help win the “Space Race 2.0 with the Chinese.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration would move Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, which is “forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City.”

Babin, who chairs the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, told “Wake Up America” that relocating Space Command has “delighted” the panel.

The congressman noted that Huntsville is the location of “historic old Redstone Arsenal,” where “Wernher von Braun, who created our rocket program that got us to the moon back in '69, … did most of his work."

He added, “I didn't make the decision, but the Department of Defense did. And this is the way it is. And so we are looking for good things.”

Babin also remarked on Trump’s comment that Colorado’s allowance of mail-in voting “played a big factor” in the decision to relocate Space Command to Alabama, agreeing that while Alabama is “reliably red,” and saying, “certainly Colorado is a blue state. There's no question about that.”

He added, “All I know is that President Trump is making space front and center for his administration. And me, as the chairman of the Science, Space and Technology Committee in the House of Representatives, we are delighted to have this happen because we're, whether we like it or not, whether … the folks out there know it or not, we are locked into Space Race 2.0 with the Chinese and it is absolutely imperative that we win the space race.”

During the interview, Babin also downplayed concerns about a possible government shutdown, saying House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., “is going to lead us into funding this government, so we’re going to avoid a shutdown,” which he said “is not necessary.”