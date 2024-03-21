×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian babin | southern border | texas | joe biden | national security | biden administration | crime

Rep. Babin to Newsmax: 'Never Been So Apprehensive' on National Security

By    |   Thursday, 21 March 2024 10:40 AM EDT

Rep. Brian Babin, whose home state of Texas is fighting legal battles to protect its border with Mexico, said Thursday on Newsmax that he's "never been so apprehensive about our national security than I am here under the Biden administration."

"The Democrats are willing to shut our government down, and here we are trying to keep our government open," the Texas Republican said on "Wake Up America." "They're willing to shut our government down to keep the border open. This is what's going on in our border today under the Biden administration."

His comments come in response to an interview given by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, who told MSNBC that the Texas border law, which the state used to take over border enforcement is a "right-wing, reactionary piece of policy," that it's unconstitutional, and called it an "absolute disaster" that violates civil rights.

"Nothing is being enforced," said Babin. "All they're doing is processing and trying to make it happen at a greater rate. He calls this a right-wing type of conspiracy… he's a progressive liberal, open-borders Democrat and loves to call things racism, and what have you, but we have the right to protect ourselves."

But what's going on at the border, said Babin, "is the biggest breach of national security since 9/11. The state of Texas alone has caught 132,000 criminals coming across the border."

He added that the numbers mean that the United States is "set up perfectly to be hit again by terrorist activity [because] we've got millions of people coming across this border streaming in from 170-plus countries. We have no idea who these people are."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court earlier this week issued a ruling that allows Texas to arrest and deport illegal migrants, but a federal appeals court stayed the ruling and heard arguments Wednesday. No new ruling has been made.

"You would think that the Supreme Court could override the Fifth Circuit, but let's hope that this will work its way out and Texas will be able to begin arresting and even putting them back across the border," said Babin. "The federal government's job and mandate is to protect, uh, states from invasion, and they're not doing their job."

Several other states are passing immigration laws, and Babin said that's because of the "massive crime waves being committed by illegal immigrants."

"Of course, we have our own homegrown criminals because of the Democrat defunding of police departments," said Babin. "That's been going on for three years now or longer. I think states are waking up."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Brian Babin, whose home state of Texas is fighting legal battles to protect its border with Mexico, said Thursday on Newsmax that he's "never been so apprehensive about our national security than I am here under the Biden administration."
brian babin, southern border, texas, joe biden, national security, biden administration, crime
475
2024-40-21
Thursday, 21 March 2024 10:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved