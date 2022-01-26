Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden's Russia Rhetoric Isn't Giving Allies Confidence

President Joe Biden's rhetoric on the Russia-Ukraine tension is not giving the nation's allies any confidence in what the United States will do, Rep. Brian Babin said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"There's just a lack of proactivity with President Biden, and quite frankly, his rhetoric is not instilling any confidence in our allies," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "On the contrary, the rhetoric is sowing the seeds of panic not only in Ukraine but in the markets around the world."

The congressman added that he's not "one to cry over spilled milk," but he does not believe Russia would be threatening Ukraine if former President Donald Trump was still in office.

"There was respect," he said. "There was a little bit of an unknown."

But Biden has said things that have created uncertainty, including saying during a recent press conference that a lower response may follow a minor incursion of Ukraine, said Babin.

"Instead of getting out in front of the problem, he has created more uncertainty, I think, and put our allies more at risk," said Babin. "I can tell you the Taiwanese are paying great attention to this as well, so leadership means everything.

"As the ancient Greeks said, 'If you want peace, you must prepare for war.' And I can tell you our withdrawal from Afghanistan has left our allies very, very nervous and our adversaries have become very more emboldened."

He added that he would advise Biden to act a bit more forcefully, rather than making comments about what will happen if Russia would attack.

"We have to make sure our adversaries know full well that everything's on the table," said Babin.

However, Biden has "caved in" with Russia already, including waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia into Germany after he shut down the Keystone XL pipeline in the United States, said Babin.

"He's caved-in to Russia on the restarting the New START treaty for five years," Babin said. "He gave up all the leverage that was built by the Trump administration to limit Russia's nuclear forces. We failed to respond to the Colonial pipeline attack.

"Biden held back $200 million in military aid to Ukraine just last month, and then he says, we have to wait to see what happens well before we impose these sanctions, so it's just it looks like leadership is lacking here."

Babin also commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she will seek reelection, telling Newsmax that he thinks "the lady needs to gracefully bow out."

"She's got other things in mind," Babin said. "But I'll tell you there's going to be a red wave sweeping over this country this coming November, and we're going to make sure that she is no longer the speaker of the House of Representatives. We will have a brand new speaker and he'll be a Republican, guaranteed."

