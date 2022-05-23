Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax: Crises All on Biden, Dems; 'They Own It'

While President Joe Biden's administration is desperately trying to blame "everybody but themselves" for the crises they have created, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said the blame lies with Biden and the "radical wing" of the Democratic Party that controls him.

The border crisis, inflation, energy shortages, gas prices, food shortages, baby formula crises are all the result of Biden's policies and his handlers, Babin told Newsmax on Monday night.

"This is not Putin's fault," Babin told "Spicer & Co." "It's not the oil companies' fault. It's not Donald Trump's fault. It is the Biden administration and the Democrats: They own it."

Babin told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, as "infuriating" as the prices and multiple self-inflicted crises are, it is even worse to have Biden trying to deflect blame to spin things for Americans, and the media is complicit in allowing him to do so.

"I want to say thank you to Newsmax, because if you're not watching the right news outlets, you're not hearing the real news," Babin said. "They are blacking out the inflation, the border problems, everything else. Thank you for bringing all of this stuff up."

Biden just refuses to be held accountable or stand up to the "radical wing" of his party that control him, Babin added.

"They are being led by the radical wing of their party," he said. "They're unwilling to secure our borders and protect our sovereignty and it is infuriating. And I think they're going to pay for it when it comes to the November election."

