Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax TV: Cheney Vote About Saving US From Socialism

The vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her No. 3 leadership position is not about silencing her, but about presenting a unified front to save the country from a future of socialism, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, tells Newsmax TV.

Cheney faces a near-certain vote to oust her from her position as House Republican Conference chair for her consistent public attacks on former President Donald Trump.

While Cheney has a right to her own views as a member of Congress, Babin told "Spicer & Co.," that if she wants to be a part of leadership, she must be part of a unified coalition to fight the agenda of the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.

"If we're going to take this House back in 2022," Babin said, "it's an absolute must, especially in the face of lockstep Democrats behind AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y.] and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi. We've got to pull together and take this House back and save America from socialism. That's the bottom line."

Cheney has already survived one vote to oust her from leadership. Babin said he supported her then in hopes of giving her a chance to fall in line. But she has only gotten harsher in her criticism of Trump in recent weeks.

Both Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to replace Cheney. Stefanik has been critical of Trump in the past and has a weaker pro-Trump voting record than Cheney, but she has become more pro-Trump and supporters note she comes from a less conservative district.

Cheney's criticisms of Trump, along with other Republicans, such as Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who has formed an anti-Trump PAC, have led to talk in the mainstream media of a "Republican civil war."

Babin says he sees no such war, merely "some differences of opinion."

"But hey, we're Republicans and again, we don't march in a lockstep like the Democrats do," he said. "We all have our ideas and our philosophies. And we tend to vote those, as history kind of shows us compared to the Democrats."

But, he warned, "everything's at stake," with America is sitting on the precipice of socialism. The current path could lead America to become another Venezuela, he warned of the once prosperous South American nation that plummeted after electing social leader Hugo Chavez.

Dissension in leadership could have it appear someone like Cheney is speaking for all GOP members, when she is in a small minority, Babin said, causing them to lose seats when they are almost at a level to take control.

"So, it's just imperative that we get all on the same page when it comes to going after the real adversary here, and that's the socialist Democrats, against the Biden administration, who promises unity – and yet we haven't been invited to have any input into some of these horrible bills," Babin said.

