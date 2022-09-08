Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden Violating Oath by Ignoring 'Border Invasion'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, fully supports Gov. Greg Abbott's much-discussed plan of busing migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to "sanctuary" cities, such as New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

If anything, Babin wishes this initiative kicked off in the early days of chaos at the southern border. The Texas congressman says that, under the Biden administration, the southern border has now incurred 17 consecutive months of unlawful migrant crossings.

"I think whatever can get under the skin of these left-wing, woke mayors works just fine," Babin told Newsmax Thursday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Instead of "bad-mouthing" Governor Abbott, Babin says the likes of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot should be calling into the White House and demanding, "Mr. President, start doing your job!"

"The [migrants] are coming because of your [liberal] policies," said Babin, who characterizes the monthly surge of migrants at the southern border as one of the "most dangerous things I've ever seen" in politics.

"It's an absolute invasion, and a border invasion is national security," said Babin, who represents Texas' 36th congressional district, which covers a large swath of land east of Houston.

For the 20-plus months of President Joe Biden's time in office, Babin laments the 10,000 pounds of fentanyl seized by border officials, the 66 captures from the terrorism watch list, the 4 million unlawful crossings, and the 748 dead migrants along the border since January 2021.

"We cannot sustain this," says Babin, who's up for reelection in November.

Regarding the big-city mayors denouncing Abbott for sharing the "invasion" burden, despite previously touting their "sanctuary" status, Babin chalks it up to the old line of "rules for thee, but not for me."

"It's a disgraceful example of hypocrisy," says Babin, while noting he rarely encounters Democratic Party leaders at the border. "The numbers down there are incredibly horrible ... and [the Biden administration is] putting American citizens in danger."

Babin then added, "[Biden officials] have fallen so far short of their oaths of office, and the American people are fed up about it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!