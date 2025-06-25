Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Actions Against Iran 'Just Perfect'

Rep. Brian Babin, while admitting that he couldn't speak about the accuracy of an intelligence report contradicting President Donald Trump's claims that three Iranian nuclear sites were destroyed by U.S. bombs last week, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he believes the strikes and the administration's actions were "just perfect."

"President Trump has been attacked from all sides repeatedly throughout his first term and now into his second term," the Texas Republican said on "National Report." "I can't tell you with any great certainty that all of the enriched uranium was destroyed or not. But I am believing this president. I have faith in this president."

Babin said Trump is the "most decisive president" he has seen, and the bombing strikes on Iran's targets last weekend showed his philosophy of peace through strength "in spades."

"What was carried out by our military and the decisiveness of President Trump and his inner circle was absolutely just perfect, and it's so refreshing to see a leader in this country finally take the reins and take this kind of action," Babin said.

Babin also noted that five presidents before Trump, starting with Bill Clinton, have said that Iran cannot be allowed to get nuclear arms. But only Trump took action.

"I can tell you that the Iranians are reeling, and I don't know if we're going to have a regime change," said Babin, adding that given the deaths of U.S. service members at the hands of Iran, he believes it "finally got their comeuppance."

"It was high time that we hit this regime back and hit them hard, and I am very glad to see that it has happened," Babin said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others in the administration have joined Trump in insisting that the attacks "obliterated" the Iranian sites and have defended Trump's ability to order the attacks, and Babin said he agrees.

"These people are hypocrites," said Babin against those attacking the administration after the airstrikes.

But critics, who are "suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome," don't believe anything the president does will be enough, Babin said.

"He's the most decisive leader this country has seen in 100 years, and the Democrats are simply just coming off of a failed four years under Joe Biden," he said. "They can't stand to see success. They can't stand to see President Trump deliver on his promises and do the things that he fix our open borders, get rid of inflation. He has done everything he said he was going to do."

