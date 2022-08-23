Rep. Babin to Newsmax: NYC Mayor Adams 'Mean-Spirited,' Not Abbott

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is accusing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of being "mean-spirited" by transporting immigrants to New York, is the one who is that way when it comes to immigration, and if he has a problem with it, he should call President Joe Biden, Rep. Brian Babin said on Newsmax Tuesday.

Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser have been "celebrating their sanctuary cities for a number of years now and endangering the national security, endangering their own citizens over and over again," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

Adams, during a news conference in Brooklyn Monday, accused Abbott of "not giving any information at all, no matter how much we try to coordinate crisis calls on coordination, and he has been just a person who’s mean-spirited in the area of helping people in their time of need," reports The New York Post.

"They're talking about 6,000 people that have come to the Big Apple when in reality we are getting 6,000 a day coming across the southern border," Babin said. "It is so hypocritical to see these mayors get up there and pontificate when it's their party."

Babin said that if the mayors want solutions, they need to call Biden or Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and tell them to secure the border.

"This is what we're putting up with minute-by-minute down here on the southern border," said Babin. "If you can't tolerate having 1,500 show up to your homeless projects and 6,000 total coming in, then let's have the Democrats recognize that border security is national security."

He also predicted that in November, there will be "major numbers" of Hispanic voters at the polls, and "a lot of them are going to be voting for border security."

The influx of dangerous drugs coming across the border, specifically, fentanyl, is also a serious situation, said Babin.

"I'm a healthcare practitioner, practiced dentistry for 37 years," he said. "Fentanyl is a drug that should be in the operating room. It is dozens of times more potent than heroin. Just a small amount can kill, and it has."

More than 5 tons of the drug have come across the border, and now there is a rainbow-colored version of the drug that could entice children to touch it, said Babin.

"We've got a Chinese-Mexican cartel connection going on here, one of the mat most massive, enormous, money-laundering operations in the history of the world," he said. "The Biden administration and the Democrat Party have been the greatest friends that the cartels have ever had on our border. They're making billions and billions of dollars bringing in drugs, human trafficking, sex trade [with] children."

The cartel money is also being laundered and going into real estate, buying agricultural land, and more, but "the Biden administration is simply not paying attention," Babin said. "They don't want to. They're looking the other way.

"They want as many of these illegals to come across the border as they can. This is their whole strategy."

Meanwhile, thousands of Americans are dying each year of drug overdoses while immigrants coming into the country illegally are "guaranteed free education, free healthcare," and more, said Babin, adding that he appreciates Abbott's efforts to do what he can about the border situation.

"We're also seeing several counties right here in Texas that are declaring an invasion at the border, and the Biden administration simply ignores their duty, their constitutional mandate" to protect the country from invasion, Babin said.

