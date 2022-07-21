Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Dem Mayors' Complaints About Immigrants 'Absurd'

It's "absurd" to hear people like New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser complaining that their homeless shelters are being overrun with immigrants when the U.S. border states are seeing far more people entering the country illegally, Rep. Brian Babin said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"It's absurd to hear these people from these blue cities and counties up north telling us that they're being overwhelmed," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that since President Joe Biden took office last year, "3.9 million people have crossed our borders down here in the southwest."

Babin responded after Adams' comments about Texas sending people to New York City and stating that there have been close to 2,500 migrants arriving in the past six to seven weeks and crowding into the city's already overburdened shelter systems.

"We get that in about half a day," said Babin. "That's half a day down here in Texas … last September, in Del Rio, Texas, here in my hometown with 35,000 people, 15,000 Haitians came in all at once. Camped out under a bridge there."

But the blue states and cities should be ready to see more immigrants arrive, said Babin, because Texas will keep sending them "until your president starts obeying the law and does what he's supposed to do."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday insisted that the border is secure and the administration is working to make it even more secure, but Babin insisted that the situation "really is an invasion" as defined in the Constitution.

"We've had just about enough of Alejandro Mayorkas' lies and obfuscation and deceit," said Babin. "We are going to hold him accountable when we get the majority back, and let me tell you, the Constitution, it sets a high standard for impeachment of federal officials and he has more than met that standard, believe me."

House Democrats introduced a bill that would allow illegal immigrants to apply for papers after living in the United States illegally for seven years. Babin said that sends the "worst" message possible for people who want to enter the country legally.

"This is a nation of law, but this is an outlaw administration," said Babin. "They have been in violation of their oaths of office and not enforcing and upholding the Constitution and the laws of this country as they swore an oath to do and when they were sworn into their offices."

Instead, "all they can talk about is Jan. 6 and taking away our guns and our rights, and it is absurd," said Babin. "The American people, they're not interested in Jan. 6 … what they want to do is have a secure border and get these prices down.

"They want to be able to fill up their cars and go shopping without bankrupting them and overdrawing their checking accounts. That's what needs to be happening."

