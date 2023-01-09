Rep. Babin to Newsmax: 'I Think We're Going to Get a Great Rules Package'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax Monday that he has concerns about a potential decrease in defense spending that could follow the passage of the House rules package.

“I don't see that in the bill yet, and I can tell you that there's a lot of us Republicans that would not support a bill that has that in there,” Babin said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “We cannot go back to sequestration, almost destroying our military vis a vis China, Russia and the rest of the bad guys across the pond there, and we have to make sure that our military is continuing to be funded at full levels, where we can have a military that's second to none and just continue that going forward.”

“The world as we have it today, under Joe Biden, is much, much more dangerous than it was 2.5 years ago under President Trump,” he continued. “We've got weak leadership, we've got crazy woke policies, we got a $31 trillion national debt, our military has been weakened these last two years, open borders, crime, inflation. Biden has been killing us, he really has.”

Though not codified in the 55-page rules package, McCarthy cut a deal with conservative holdouts opposed to his speakership bid to cap spending at fiscal year 2022 levels, which could pave the way for cuts in defense spending. Voting on the package is slated to occur Monday night.

“So we cannot ever allow our military to get anywhere close to being under the same thing that we had under sequestration a few years ago,” Babin said. “I don't think it's going to happen.”

On Friday, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, tweeted his opposition to the package, saying, “I am a NO on the house rules package. Welcome to the 118th Congress.”

Babin expressed confidence “that we're going to have the votes to get this thing passed.”

“I think we can get Mr. Gonzales and other people to sit down and have the debate and talk about it and make sure that that is not contained in this package,” he said of potential defense spending cuts. “This package is going to be good.”

Fresh off a 15-ballot struggle to elect a speaker of the House, the Lone Star State congressman said everybody kept asking, “Aren’t you embarrassed?”

“Let me tell you something,” he continued. “A democratic republic like we have here in the United States of America is a messy political system, but it is a system that works and it has worked for 247 years. And for all its ugliness, and the debate and going back and forth, I think we're going to get a great rules package out of this thing.”

