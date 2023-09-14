Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Blame Bidenomics for Gas Prices

The once-again-rising price of gasoline is a result of Bidenomics in action, Rep. Brian Babin told Newsmax Thursday.

"I was in California just a couple of months ago and I was stunned to see how much gasoline was out there," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It doesn't take a genius to figure out why the price of gasoline keeps continuously going up under the policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats — the radicals have taken over that party."

Biden, he added, has had a "war on domestic energy" since he took office, and as a result, "we're producing one million barrels less a day domestically" than was the case under former President Donald Trump.

"He had depleted and put our Strategic Petroleum Reserve at its lowest level in nearly half a century, 40-something years," Babin said. "At the same time, our great friends in Saudi Arabia have teamed up with Russia to deliberately cut their energy output, I think, to hurt the United States."

Now that the reserves are depleted, Biden can't make the moves he did before to keep gas prices artificially lower, the congressman said.

"We haven't seen the end of it," Babin added. "I can tell you that it's going to continue to go up. He has absolutely gone after domestic production and I don't think it takes another genius to figure out they really want higher prices on the Democrat side."

Babin also discussed this week's announcement that there will be an impeachment inquiry on Biden in the House, and stressed the need for lawmakers to communicate with the American people and tell them what is going on.

"We are discovering things every single week," he said. "People are coming in, whistleblowers, and we're getting information."

Biden has said he never spoke with his son Hunter about his business deals, Babin said, but "we know that's a complete lie."

"We've had eyewitnesses who have been present when he was talking," he continued. "Here's some key facts. Hunter Biden sat on Burisma, an energy company from Ukraine and he was unqualified … we've got videotapes showing Joe Biden bragging about firing an investigator of Hunter Biden's."

