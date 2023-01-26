Rep. Babin to Newsmax: DirecTV Provoking First Amendment Issue

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, called it a First Amendment issue in commenting on DirecTV's decision to deplatform Newsmax this week.

"This is horrible; we have now lost two of the three conservative channels, and now, we're down to one," Babin told Thursday's "Spicer & Co." host Lyndsay Keith. "It just looks to me that DirecTV, and some of the other more liberal carriers, are targeting conservative outlets. This is a First Amendment issue. We've seen over and over again.

"Big Tech has been doing [this] for several years now, shutting down viewpoints that they don't like, or don't align with the liberal, woke philosophy of the hard left. It's a very distinct disservice to the American people. It's unfair, and also damaging to our great republic."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a cost-cutting measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: IWantNewsmax.com.