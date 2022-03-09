Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax: Biden Must 'Unleash American Energy Immediately'

President Joe Biden must "unleash American energy immediately" to deal with soaring gas prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

"Biden has got to unleash American energy immediately," Babin told Wednesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "If he stops importing Russian oil, go to backfill. If he doesn't do this, and reverse course on his anti-energy agenda, we're going to be in a worse bind, and I don't think Americans are going to stand for $5, $6, $7 [per] gallon gasoline for much longer."

While Biden announced Tuesday the United States and NATO allies were banning the sale and import of Russian oil and gas, he has also scaled back domestic production since taking office in January 2021, reversing several regulatory policies of former President Donald Trump's administration.

Babin said, as gasoline prices reach record highs, the American people are getting tired of the situation.

"[Republicans] can message, that's what we can do, and I can tell you, some of these Democrats are feeling the heat," Babin said. "They're looking at November. We're going to see a red wave. Americans are tired of the self-inflicted crises by Joe Biden and the radical wing of his Democratic Party."

Babin said the United States is "the world's energy superpower" and went from being energy independent under Trump to becoming dependent on foreign energy sources like Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela.

"We have gone, in one year's time, from being not only energy independent, but now we are dependent upon countries like Russia, and he's got to immediately, now that we stopped the purchasing of Russian oil and gas, we've got to end this federal freeze on all new oil and gas projects," he said. "He's got expedite approval of pipelines and energy development. He got to stop the regulatory assault on U.S. energy development and financing through our banking system."

Babin said buying energy from those other countries ends up threatening our own security at home.

"It is incredible that [Biden and the Democrats] are basically committing energy suicide," he said. "Let me tell you, energy independence and energy supremacy is national security for this country. And to start shopping for our oil and gas with the likes of the Iranians, Venezuelans, the Saudis, it's just simply lunacy."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here