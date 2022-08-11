Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Trump 'Energized, Fired Up' After Raid

Rep. Brian Babin, one of the members of the Republican Study Committee who met with former President Donald Trump at his Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey Tuesday night, wouldn't comment to Newsmax about whether Trump had confirmed his plans for the 2024 election, but described him as being "energized" during the meeting.

"I learned that we've still got a feisty former president that is ready to defend himself and defend America," the Texas Republican, who visited Trump with about a dozen other Republicans, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," about the meeting, coming after a raid at his Florida home. "He was energized. He was fired up."

Trump is also "greatly disturbed by what's happening in America today since he lost and vacated the White House," said Babin. "I think that the Democrats are having an all-out assault on President Trump. They fear him. They hate him. They're going to try to destroy him in any way they can."

However, none of what has been alleged in the past five-and-a-half years, "all of the false fake news" has not come to pass, as "none of it has been true," said Babin.

"They're still doing it with Jan. 6, and now with this inexcusable raid by the FBI on his home in Florida," he said.

But when asked if what's been happening has galvanized Trump's plans, Babin replied that Trump is "not a happy camper about what happened to him."

"He's very concerned about the direction of America under the Biden administration and the radical Democrats," said Babin. "I can tell you that [but] I'm not going to make any announcements or anything like that. But I can tell you he is very, very energized. That's all I can tell you."

Meanwhile, Babin said it "scares" him that the FBI could search Trump's house in Florida and seize items, as this is the first time in U.S. history that a president's home has been raided "by the administration of his former opponent and his possible future opponent."

"If a radical Democrat regime can do this to our former president, they can do it to all of us and will," said Babin. "Everything they've tried to throw at him has been proven false, and the Biden administration has inappropriately weaponized the Department of Justice and the FBI."

The congressman also promised that there will be many Oversight Committee meetings in the House when Republicans regain control, as well as other hearings, and "we will demand the truth."

"I think this is bad for our great republic," he said. "I think it puts us in jeopardy for the peaceful transfer of power … we've got to make sure that our elections are honest and full of integrity, and so that's what we need to do."

