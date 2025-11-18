Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Trump, GOP Fighting to Cut Prices Amid Dem 'Distractions'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said on Newsmax Tuesday that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are "working very, very hard" to bring down prices for Americans, even as Democrats attempt to divert attention from economic issues.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Babin argued that Republican policies are showing results, though the progress takes time.

"I know people are clamoring for lower prices, but we're getting them," he said, pointing to GOP-led tax and spending reductions passed earlier this year.

"It's a long process, but I can tell you we passed the largest tax cut in the history of our country, the largest spending cut in the history of our country on the Republican side, [and] President Trump signed it into law."

Babin also highlighted Trump's record on consumer costs, including pharmaceuticals and holiday food staples, saying the president has "been working deal after deal after deal."

"He's gotten prescription drugs down," he said.

"Thanksgiving this year is going to have 25% lower prices for a Thanksgiving meal. Turkeys are at the lowest point at Walmart, from my reports, that they've been since 2019."

Babin dismissed Democrats' criticism as political noise meant to deflect from real economic concerns.

"So I can tell you all of the hype that we're getting out of the Democrat Party is nothing but just trying to keep away from talking about the issues, what I call kitchen table issues," he said.

He noted that many families are still under financial strain.

"So we're not quite there," he acknowledged, adding that Republicans intend to stay focused on affordability. "We're going to keep working very, very hard."

Babin praised Trump's leadership in the face of Democrat attempts to change the narrative on Capitol Hill.

"We just have to get away from these distractions that keep being thrown in our way by the Democrat Party," he said.

Babin also defended Trump's proposal to return tariff revenues to Americans in the form of rebate checks, a plan that has drawn widespread attention.

"There's a lot of people that have come up to me on the street and said, 'Hey, when am I getting my $2,000?'" he said.

"This is what the president wants to do," Babin added. "I think it's a good thing to share back with the American people."

He acknowledged inflationary concerns about federal spending but said the urgency of household financial pressures cannot be ignored.

"We do have a debt problem. We're $37 trillion with a national debt," he said.

"But people are having a hard time right now and President Trump is a man of the people. … He knows that Americans are suffering and how they're suffering, and he's trying to do something about it."

