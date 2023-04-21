Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Democrats Using Title IX 'as a Weapon'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are using Title IX "as a weapon" after the House passed legislation restricting transgender student-athletes.

House Republicans voted to pass a measure that would prohibit transgender students from playing on women's sports teams, though the legislation is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate, and President Joe Biden has vowed to veto the bill if it does.

Babin told "National Report" that "there's no question" that the bill "was viewed through a political lens, especially by the Democrats," noting that no Democrat voted in favor of the legislation.

He went on to say that Title IX is "being used as a weapon by the Democratic Party."

Babin also criticized House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for saying that "extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to sensationalize an issue that doesn't really exist in the way that they are falsely portraying."

Babin said that Jeffries was "simply parroting the land of the Democratic ideology."

He later said, "The Democrat minority leader ... is just parroting a line that is political."

