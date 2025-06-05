Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Dems Using 'Hyperbole' to Kill Big, Beautiful Bill

Democrats will continue to use "hyperbole and outright lies" about Medicaid in their push to kill President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"The Democrats have gotten into this, gotten us into this mess in the last 10 years," Babin told "National Report." "There have been over $500 billion in misspent fraudulent Medicare payments over the last 10 years. We know that the four years of the Biden administration have spent us into the poorhouse, and they keep saying that we're cutting Medicaid. Nothing could be further from the truth."

He added that the Congressional Budget Office has admitted that there are "almost 1.5 million illegal aliens who are illegally taking Medicaid benefits."

Republicans, through the budget bill, want to limit Medicaid to vulnerable Americans, the congressman said.

"There are over 2 million people who are simply able-bodied and shouldn't be on Medicaid and don't qualify," said Babin. "They're throwing mud at the wall to see what sticks. They are the ones who got us into this mess. And the big, beautiful bill is going to help get us out of this mess. It's where our economy is growing rapidly now. … inflation is one of the lowest rates that we've seen in a long time."

Babin also spoke out Thursday about former DOGE adviser Elon Musk's call to "kill" the budget bill, which the tech billionaire has referred to as an "abomination."

"All I can say is thank you, Elon Musk, for what you've done at DOGE," Babin said. "Thank you for the exposure of the waste, the fraud, and abuse that have been going on for decades, especially under the last four years of the Biden administration."

Babin agreed, though, that the bill is far from perfect.

"But it's the best that we can do to get through and start pointing this great ship of state of ours in the right direction and get our fiscal house in order before we hit a debt crisis that could lead to an absolute economic disaster," Babin said.

The bill, he added, will leave families with an average of $7,000 to $13,000 each year in their pockets while cutting the deficit by $1.5 trillion.

"We're getting our fiscal house in order," the congressman said. "We absolutely have a lot more to do. But this is what we can do right now. After the four years of profligate spending, open borders, and a diminution of our national standing around the world because of [former President] Joe Biden's administration, this is what we can do."

Babin also said he disagrees with Musk's contention that the bill will bankrupt the country.

"Inflation is coming down," he said. "Interest rates, I think, I'm hoping, will come down a little bit as well. The president is pushing for them, and I think we're going to see a lot of growth in this in our economy, and we're going to be doing the right things."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com