Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Border Union Endorsement Is 'Malarkey'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, cried out on Newsmax on Tuesday it was a bunch of "malarkey" that the union leader of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would endorse the Senate border bill.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden cited how the union had endorsed his supplemental spending bill, stating, "But the reforms in this bill are essential for making our border more orderly, more humane, and more secure. That's why the Border Patrol Union — which, by the way, endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 election — endorses this bill."

Babin reacted to Biden on "American Agenda," quipping, "Ah, total garbage. It's just absolute malarkey."

"This bill, is absolutely not the bill we were expecting — or wanting. We passed a bill — H.R.2 — 'Secure the Border Act.' And it's sitting on [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer's desk ... and they refused to take the bill up. The bill we have today is not really a border bill ... it is a [Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro] Mayorkas open border bargain bill."

According to Bill Melugin, Fox News correspondent, the Border Patrol Union, headed under Brandon Judd, endorsed the bill. However, according to journalist Julio Rosas, he says one of his sources affiliated with the CBP is calling the border bill a "disaster."

"From a Border Patrol source," Rosas wrote on X, "'That border deal is a disaster. We are wondering what Brandon Judd (head of the BP Union) sold us out for. None of the Border Patrol agents are happy with his statement.'"

