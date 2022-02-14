Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden Cares More for Ukraine Border Than America's

It's "quite apparent" that the Biden administration is more concerned with the situation at Ukraine's border than they are with the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, putting our national security at risk with its policies and incompetency for political reasons, Rep. Brian Babin, one of a group of House Republicans demanding Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' resignation, told Newsmax Monday.

"You can't look at this border problem without seeing that this is a grand strategy on the part of the Democratic Party," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Not only have 2 million come across the border in the last year, but they've tried repeatedly to put millions of illegals on a pathway to citizenship and the right to vote.

"Already, New York and California are allowing illegal immigrants to vote in local and state elections, and the next step will be to allow them to vote in national races for the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives," said Babin.

"I don't think you can look at this in any other way," he added.

The crisis has unfolded because the administration eliminated all of former President Donald Trump's border control policies, including interior enforcement that required people to be removed from the country as soon as their cases are adjudicated.

"They have virtually stopped doing that," said Babin.

"It's down 70%, so that tells you that only the worst of the worst are being deported. As a consequence, we've got drugs, we've got human trafficking. We've got 100,000-plus overdoses and deaths of Americans, and we've got an incompetent president and we've got a derelict Mayorkas."

Babin also said Border Patrol agents' morale is "in the cellar" because of actions taken by the administration and Mayorkas, and they are "absolutely demoralized. They are doing things that they were never trained to do."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here