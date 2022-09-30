Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden, 'Minions' Abandoned Americans

President Joe Biden "and his minions" have "simply abandoned the American people, our sovereignty, and our national security" with their lack of action on the border and elsewhere, Rep. Brian Babin told Newsmax Friday.

"I don't think that we've ever had this type of poor leadership or lack of wise leadership in our nation in the history of our country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We have just been thrown to the wolves, and Biden just does not look like he's going to come around and try to do something about the border. It just doesn't look like he's doing anything but abandoning the American people."

Meanwhile, the White House is blaming Republicans and "everyone but themselves" for the border crisis and other issues, said Babin.

"Joe Biden has been in office less than two years. He has made more mistakes than any president in the history of this country," the congressman said. "I've never heard him apologize one time when he was wrong, and he obviously, you know, humility is certainly not one of his virtues.

"I mean, he was calling out for a deceased member [Rep. Jackie Walorski] of our conference in the Republican Party the other day, and he never said anything else after that."

Babin pointed out that after Biden took office, tens of thousands of unaccompanied children have been coming across the border, resulting in a "humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions."

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, is visiting the DMZ between North Korea and South Korea rather than the U.S. border, and that "shows you how clueless our leadership is," said Babin. "I mean, the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, the speaker of the House of Representatives, it's incredible that we are in the hands of people that simply do not protect our sovereignty, our national security, or uphold the office to enforce the constitution or the laws of the land."

Babin also noted that he's visited Department of Health and Human Services facilities on the border, and learned that while the administration is sending migrants around the country, there are no DNA or background checks being done to determine if they're being sent to family members.

"This is the greatest aid and help and comfort given [to them]," said Babin.

