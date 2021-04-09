Brian Babin to Newsmax TV: Biden, Harris 'Do Not Want to See' the Border

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV on Friday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris won’t visit the southwest border because "they do not want to see it."

Babin told "National Report" on Friday that "All I can say is President Biden, I wouldn't expect him to go down there."

He added, "That man, he stays behind closed doors most of the time, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is supposedly our new borders czar, though that's a very different story. She hasn't made a comment. The only thing we heard from her when asked, she cackled and laughed, but if she's the border czar where is she?"

Babin said that "quite frankly, the Biden administration has created this terrible humanitarian disaster that's going on, and to see this young, young migrant boy coming across the desert, some parent, some coyote, some guardian had turned this kid loose out there in the desert, he's wandering around. This ought to give every American the chills to see that this is going on on our border, 19,000 unaccompanied children have come across our border, and it is a humanitarian disaster no matter how you measure it."

The congressman later said that the children were being kept in "appalling conditions," noting that "we went to several facilities, number one we went to the [Customs and Border Protection] facility in Donna," Texas, "which has a 250-person capacity. There were 5,700 children in that facility when we went through, we had individuals that worked for [the Department of Homeland Security] were trying to keep us from taking pictures. So they obviously did not want us in there, it was pretty obvious, in fact, just blatantly obvious. We took them anyway and as you're showing on television right now they were just stacked up in there like sardines, it was terrible."

He added that there was "no social distancing whatsoever. While Dr. [Anthony] Fauci is telling us we've got to social distance, to continue to wear masks, they're piled on top of one another. And the cost is staggering, staggering, the CBP facilities were costing something like 16 million a month. And then we find out that [the Department of Health and Human Services] is spending $60 million per week housing these tens of thousands of unaccompanied children that are coming across. 173,000 individuals, undocumented individuals, came across in March. And plus the staggering cost of having them come in and having to deal with them. Many of them have been released into the public and are COVID positive. It's just incredible."