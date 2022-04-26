Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Mayorkas Must Go If He Won't Protect Border

Rep. Brian Babin, one of the 130 Republicans signing a letter to Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas questioning his suitability for office and calling for him to follow the laws passed by Congress, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the document was sent to let him know that if matters don't change, "we're calling for his removal."

"It's not easy to dismantle a secure border, and yet this man and the [Biden] administration have dismantled our border security and erased our border in the span of a few months in his first year in office," Babin, a Texas Republican, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've had record numbers of illegals come across and now he's talking about getting rid of Title 42. We will triple those numbers."

Babin's comments come while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told fellow Republican lawmakers Monday that Mayorkas could be impeached, and that 14 Republican state attorneys general wrote the secretary earlier this year to demand his "immediate resignation" for failing to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mayorkas is scheduled to testify before members of Congress on Thursday. Babin told Newsmax that he's "flabbergasted" that the secretary came to a House Border Security Caucus hearing and "had the courage" to sit with 30-40 "hostile, very unhappy Republican members of Congress."

"We got very few answers from him that were concrete, and we asked him, we told him, he needed to resign or secure the border," Babin said.

Babin also slammed White House press secretary Jen Psaki for her comments concerning the death of Texas National Guard Spc. Bishop Evans, who drowned Friday while trying to rescue two migrants from the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas. Evans, 22, was deployed to the area as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" initiative at the border.

Psaki said former President Donald Trump's push for a border wall rather than "working toward comprehensive immigration reform" left the incoming Biden administration to inherit the immigration situation.

"Her statement right there just defies logic," Babin said. "Evans gave his life trying to save his fellow man. I'm so proud of him and I know his family is and I pray for them and his loss … she also said that the National Guard is the responsibility of Texas, that they're down there for Texas."

But Babin said the Biden administration "is accountable" for the National Guard being at the border.

"Had this administration been doing their job doing there, upholding the law that they're supposed to, and their oaths of office … for her to say something like that is disgusting to me," he said. "This is the very reason why we are writing this letter and letting Secretary Mayorkas know that he can no longer defy a court order, defy and ignore the law."

Meanwhile, Babin applauded U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Louisiana, who said on Monday that he will rule that the Biden administration can't immediately move forward with lifting the Title 42 pandemic regulations at the border. However, Babin said he does not think Mayorkas will comply with the order, as he's "ignored" other judicial rulings, including on the remain in Mexico policy.

"They enforce laws they agree with and ignore laws they disagree with, and that is illegal," Babin said.

President Joe Biden is also getting pressure from Democrats about his plans to stop the Title 42 restrictions, but Babin said he thinks they are objecting because "they are looking at a November election where they're going to get their heads handed to them."

"I think the American people are sick and tired of all that, not only on the border, but the inflation, high gas prices, our foreign policy cratering, on and on," Babin said. "I think that some of the Democrats have a little bit more sense are really trying to put the pressure and saying, Hey, we're going to be killed in November."

