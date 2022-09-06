×
Tags: brian andersson | newsmax | shootings | crime

Brian Andersson to Newsmax: Labor Day Mass Shootings 'Distressing'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Tuesday, 06 September 2022 01:16 PM EDT

Brian Andersson, former New York City commissioner, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the dozen mass shootings over Labor Day weekend are "distressing, because I feel that we could replay these very same things every Monday and Tuesday."

Andersson told "National Report" in an interview: "We're seeing violence in the big cities … and what's he common element here? It's usually big cities with mayors that defund the police and police that don't get support. And the legal guns that are out there as well. It's very distressing. But America needs to be on notice that we know how to change this."

Andersson added that "a lot of people are moving from New York, and not even New York City but upstate New York where they're just tired of this, and then moving to the south.

"We're seeing things seem to be a little different, they enforce laws [and] they don't take lightly to people that want to defund the police."

Andersson said later: "The cops are out there, every day with the uniform and their lives are on the line every day. It's not appreciated. It's not appreciated by our elected officials, and it's not appreciated by [the] people who are making the laws and the public.

"You're finding a lot more brazen criminals taking to the streets and they're fully armed. It's very disconcerting."

