Tags: brian andersson | new york | nypd | crime

Brian Andersson to Newsmax: New York Crime Will Rise as Police Quit

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Monday, 15 August 2022 02:33 PM EDT

Crime rates will spike, and matters will get even more out of control in New York City, where veteran police officers are reportedly leaving in droves without waiting for retirement to depart, former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson, who served under Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, said on Newsmax Monday.

"It's scary," Andersson told Newsmax's "National Report." "I live in New York City. I've got family and friends that are officers, and they're leaving early because for the most part, they don't feel the city or anyone else has their backs."

Even former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik has said he can't recommend becoming a police officer, said Andersson, so "that tells you something wrong, when you've got guys that have gone through the training and everything else. They just don't feel that, on the streets, if they perform their job, no one's going to have their backs except maybe the union."

According to a recent article in The New York Post, 2,465 New York police officers have left their jobs this year to date, for an increase of 42% from the 1,731 that left by August last year, city pension fund data shows. Further, those leaving before reaching full pension at 20 years is up by 71%, to 1,098, from this time last year, at 641.

And with that many leaving, the NYPD will be a "less experienced force" without the institutional memory needed from people who know how to handle certain situations, said Andersson.

The exodus also means New Yorkers are leaving, he added.

"They're paying enough taxes to have police protection officers do their jobs, and we're not seeing it," he said. "You're seeing all the indicators of all the crimes going right through the roof. It's simply not working. You arrest someone, and the next day they're out."

However, Andersson said he thinks it is "past that point" to try to keep the police on the job.

Crime rates will spike, and matters will get even more out of control in New York City, where veteran police officers are reportedly leaving in droves without waiting for retirement
brian andersson, new york, nypd, crime
2022-33-15
Monday, 15 August 2022 02:33 PM
