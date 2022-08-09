×
Tags: brian andersson | irs | inflation

Former NYC Commissioner to Newsmax: 'We're Insulted' by Inflation Reduction Act

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Tuesday, 09 August 2022 01:19 PM EDT

Former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson on Newsmax Tuesday criticized the Inflation Reduction Act over a provision that would provide funding to hire additional IRS agents.

Andersson said on "National Report" that "first we're insulted by this thing being called the Inflation Reduction Act. All right, now you got us, right? Now we know you're full of it. But then they were … hiring agents to improve Social Security, maybe the Post Office will get a little bit better."

He continued, "Ask the man in the street what part of government they fear most, they'll say the IRS. So we're going to add 89,000 new agents, armed agents, you can fill a stadium with that many agents. Some populations, Duluth, Minnesota, Trenton, New Jersey, Norwalk, Connecticut, their populations are barely 89,000 people. People feel this, and they're seeing it for what it is."

Former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson on Newsmax Tuesday criticized the Inflation Reduction Act over a provision that would provide funding to hire additional IRS agents.
