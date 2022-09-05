Brian Andersson to Newsmax: Border Crisis 'Unsustainable'

The word "unsustainable" is often overused, but in connection with the thousands of migrants arriving across the Texas border daily, there's no other word to describe the situation, former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson, who served under Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, tells Newsmax.

With Texas sending busloads of immigrants to New York City, that leaves city council members to determine what to do with them, Andersson commented on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They're building a lot of new luxury towers," said Andersson. "Perhaps we should get those developers who contribute to Democratic causes to apportion a number of those luxury apartments to these migrants."

Andersson said, though, that even though most hearts are in the right place when it comes to wanting to take care of the immigrants, the border was "closed for a reason" while former President Donald Trump was in the White House.

"We cannot sustain putting people like this up here and their children in schools, and afford the language services that they will need and demand," Andersson said.

Meanwhile, Andersson criticized President Joe Biden's speech last week on the "battle for the soul" of the nation, including the red backdrop that was featured.

"This is kind of like 'Star Wars' is throwing down the gauntlet," he said. "He's making it very clear that this is the direction [he's] going to go."

The former commissioner added that there is no doubt Trump will battle Biden for the White House.

"Well, he's running now," Andersson said of Trump. "It's just a matter of declaring, and I think that could happen, barring any unforeseen circumstances, but he's the only [Republican] running."

