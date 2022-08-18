×
Tags: brian andersson | donald trump

Brian Andersson to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Raid 'Really About' 2024

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Thursday, 18 August 2022 02:27 PM EDT

Former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson told Newsmax on Thursday that he thinks the raid on former President Donald Trump's estate at his resort in Florida is "really about" the 2024 presidential election.

Andersson told "National Report" in an interview, "Can you say fishing expedition? Can you say witch hunt? Those are the words we hear quite a bit and it seems to be just that.

"You know, even with the Trump  prosecution in New York, you know, corporate perks, jeez, that's unheard of in the business world, isn't it? So, it just seems they're looking to pick around the edges to find something, anything on Donald Trump."

Andersson went on to question the "timing" of the raid on Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago, saying, "You've got a man that's going to be running for the highest office in the land. It's about getting Donald Trump, just like the Jan. 6 hearings are a misnomer. It's really about Nov. 5, 2024.

He added that the Department of Justice's opposition to unsealing the affidavit is "understandable," because it "kind of takes away from the case they're trying to make … but it's understandable from a defendant's point of view: You took my passport for crying out loud, I mean, what were you looking for?"

Thursday, 18 August 2022 02:27 PM
