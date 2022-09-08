Brian Andersson to Newsmax: AOC Played 'Gender Card' in GQ Interview

Former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson on Newsmax dismissed claims made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her GQ cover story that she would have trouble being elected because of being a woman.

"The United States is more than half women, so she's accusing women of being misogynists," Andersson said Thursday on "National Report." "Perhaps this 'political voice of the generation,' as they're calling her, has that dead wrong. I mean, play a card. Let's play the gender card. Let's play the race card."

Instead, the reason people don't like Ocasio-Cortez is "because she's a socialist and the things she talks about just don't resonate," Andersson said.

In her interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that at one point in her life, she still believed that she could become president, but she changed her mind after winning office.

"I hold two contradictory things [in mind] at the same time," she said. "One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible, but at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can't even tell you if I'm going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me."

Further, she told GQ that opposition to her isn't only coming from the right wing, as "misogyny transcends political ideology, left, right, center. This grip of patriarchy affects all of us, not just women; men, as I mentioned before, but also, ideologically, there's an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places. And so those are two very conflicting things. I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

But Andersson said the article was a "puff piece" based on Ocasio-Cortez's complaints and selected because of her "attractive" appearance.

"Remember recently, she was complaining about how much money it takes to live," said Andersson. "She makes more than three-quarters of the population of the district. She's just a complainer, and we wouldn't even have her if more people had turned out to vote. She was elected in a primary where barely 13% of the people turned out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!