Rep. Guthrie to Newsmax: 'Time to Get Back to Regular Order' on COVID

Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that Congress should end the emergency order for the COVID-19 pandemic and "get back to regular order" in Washington, D.C.

Guthrie said on "National Report" that "there's still cases of COVID, but the president has said the emergency pandemic is over, and so what we need to do is … to change and stop the emergency powers of the executive branch … it's set to expire in April but it's already been extended 12 times so we expect the president will extend it again."

He added that the Biden administration has done "as far as we can tell, no work to prepare to end the pandemic."

Guthrie said: "It is important to have emergency powers when you have these types of situations … but we can't govern for three years under emergency order. Congress is here, so why don't we do it now because there's a new majority in the House of Representatives. We're going to exert out authority because we think the Constitution requires it."

The Kentucky Republican added: "It's time to get back to regular order and time for Congress to exert its authority, and we're doing it now because we're now in the majority" in the House "and have the ability to do so."

He went on to say, "Even if we were still in the middle of a pandemic, even if you accept that, the president should not be able to operate under emergency powers for over three years."

