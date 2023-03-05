×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brett giroir | fauci | covid | origins | pandemic

Brett Giroir to Newsmax: Fauci Should Face Congress' Questions

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America" )

By    |   Sunday, 05 March 2023 11:35 AM EST

Dr. Anthony Fauci should be answering congressional questions about the origins of COVID-19 and many more issues, according to Brett Giroir, the former Health and Human Services assistant secretary and COVID-19 testing czar under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday. 

"I was dragged before the committee under Chairman [James] Clyburn multiple times and had a seven-hour interrogation, as did a lot of my colleagues," Giroir said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think, Dr. Fauci, I think Tony should speak to the American people about the origins and many other issues. He certainly is on the news about every other hour, or at least has been, so he could certainly speak to the American people under a congressional hearing."

Science, he added, must be approached "with a lot of humility" because conclusions change as data shifts, but still, it's important to be honest with the American people, said Giroir.

"That's one thing I did when I was in the White House on the task force, was trying to be open and honest with the American people, and not try to draw conclusions to push them to a way that I thought was best," said Giroir. 

Meanwhile, Giroir said politics should be kept out of the pandemic, but it was "politicized from moment one."

But the matter became "immediately" politicized when there was pushback after Trump said the virus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and when he and the White House task force encouraged schools to stay open, said Giroir. 

"Remember President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were the first vaccine skeptics and then they wonder why other people are skeptical of the vaccine," said Giroir. "I think it was horribly politicized by the Democrat Party and by most of the media and you're seeing the ramifications of that now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Anthony Fauci should be answering congressional questions about the origins of COVID-19 and many more issues, according to Brett Giroir, the former Health and Human Services assistant secretary and COVID-19 testing czar under former President Donald Trump, said on...
brett giroir, fauci, covid, origins, pandemic
351
2023-35-05
Sunday, 05 March 2023 11:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved