Brett Giroir to Newsmax: Fauci Should Face Congress' Questions

Dr. Anthony Fauci should be answering congressional questions about the origins of COVID-19 and many more issues, according to Brett Giroir, the former Health and Human Services assistant secretary and COVID-19 testing czar under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I was dragged before the committee under Chairman [James] Clyburn multiple times and had a seven-hour interrogation, as did a lot of my colleagues," Giroir said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think, Dr. Fauci, I think Tony should speak to the American people about the origins and many other issues. He certainly is on the news about every other hour, or at least has been, so he could certainly speak to the American people under a congressional hearing."

Science, he added, must be approached "with a lot of humility" because conclusions change as data shifts, but still, it's important to be honest with the American people, said Giroir.

"That's one thing I did when I was in the White House on the task force, was trying to be open and honest with the American people, and not try to draw conclusions to push them to a way that I thought was best," said Giroir.

Meanwhile, Giroir said politics should be kept out of the pandemic, but it was "politicized from moment one."

But the matter became "immediately" politicized when there was pushback after Trump said the virus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and when he and the White House task force encouraged schools to stay open, said Giroir.

"Remember President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were the first vaccine skeptics and then they wonder why other people are skeptical of the vaccine," said Giroir. "I think it was horribly politicized by the Democrat Party and by most of the media and you're seeing the ramifications of that now."

