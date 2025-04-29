Brett Eagleson to Newsmax: Trump Must Provide 'Answers' on Saudi Links to 9/11

Brett Eagleson, president of the group 9/11 Justice, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Trump administration needs to provide "answers" to the families of the victims of 9/11 about the involvement of an alleged Saudi intelligence agent in the buildup to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

A CBS News "60 Minutes" report on Sunday revealed recently surfaced video shot by Omar al-Bayoumi, a Saudi national who the FBI concluded was an intelligence operative for Saudi Arabia who had close ties to two 9/11 hijackers.

The video, which was shot in and around Washington, D.C. in the summer of 1999, was seized from Bayoumi's apartment by federal investigators in 2001 during their investigation into the 9/11 attacks.

Eagleson told "National Review" in an interview on Tuesday that there is "so much more than just this one video," which the Saudi government says was simply a tourist tape.

"I know that's the big sexy piece and that's the piece where people mouths drop, but this guy who's filming the video, our very own FBI said he was a Saudi intelligence asset. So he's filming the video," which was "seized in his apartment 10 days after 9/11 next to a sketch of a plane that he wrote with his own handwriting and an algorithm of how to descend a plane into a target on the horizon."

Eagleson went on to claim that "there is an additional video … where he is posting the hijackers in his apartment. So we've said for years, we've said for decades … this man was working for the Saudi intelligence apparatus, he was being directed by higher-level Saudi government officials. They were facilitating that support."

He added that "our biggest demand is one, we need to ask this guy questions. Omar al-Bayoumi has never had to face any criminal charges. He's never been questioned for the mass murder of nearly 3,000 Americans."

Eagleson also asked, "Why is it that 25 years later we were just finding out about this" video. "Why is it that this information, this evidence that I just explained, was kept deliberately from the 9/11 Commission? Why is it that senior levels of the FBI didn't see it? Everybody's denying the existence of this video. Nobody wants to touch this thing."

He went on to call for President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, "to bring us some answers here."

