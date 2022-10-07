Mayor to Newsmax: 'Biden Dumping on Montgomery,' N.Y.

Stephen Brescia, mayor of Montgomery, New York, in an interview with Newsmax, blasted the Biden administration for flying migrant children from Texas to his area.

His comments came during a Friday interview on the Newsmax show, "National Report."

Sources tell the Mid Hudson News that three flights arrived recently at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. One of the flights from El Paso carried 25 youths, mostly girls from Honduras and Guatemala. After getting off the plane they were loaded on a bus and taken away after landing.

"Apparently Friday night there was a flight in," Brescia said. "It was quite surprising. We have a humble, safe, bedroom community and we're not accustomed to this kind of thing. It's traumatized local residents and they feel violated.

"We're ill-equipped at Orange County Airport to have illegal migrant children come into the village. If something bad happens, we couldn't handle it. It's really become a big turmoil in the village.

He criticized Democrats, who complain about those Republican governors who are busing migrants out of state, while the administration does the same thing.

"It's a double standard," he said.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Arteta added: "We first received a complaint from a concerned pilot at the airport because he saw something that looked suspicious, and we immediately took action. We had one of our police officers stop the bus and we assessed the status of the children to make sure they were healthy and being treated well.

"We finally obtained information that the federal government was handling these flights.

And Brescia added: "President [Joe] Biden is dumping on Montgomery. It's unfortunate and it's sad. These poor children didn't have the proper supplies. It's all suspect and there's too much secrecy around the whole thing."

